Luis Enrique rotates his options for 2022 World Cup triple header

Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 24-man for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualification triple header.

La Roja return to action for the first time since their Euro 2020 semi final exit to tournament winners Italy with Enrique choosing to rotate in certain positions for the upcoming games.

Enrique’s side take on Sweden in Stockholm on September 2, followed by a home tie against Georgia in Badajoz three days later, before facing Kosovo away on September 8.

The former Barcelona boss has maintained his policy of not calling up any Real Madrid players, following a Los Blancos shut out at the Euros, and we take a look at his latest options.

GOALKEEPERS

Enrique has kept faith with his Euros trio of Unai Simon, David de Gea and Robert Sanchez.

DEFENDERS

Raul Albiol is in for Villarreal teammate Pau Torres as one defensive change from Enrique with Inigo Martinez back from injury to replace Diego Llorente.

MIDFIELD

Enrique has opted for the bulk of changes in the engine room of his squad for this crucial run of games with Thiago Alcantara, Fabian Ruiz and Pedri all left out.

Pedri is currently away on holiday based on a joint agreement between Enrique and Ronald Koeman over his hectic schedule.

Mikel Merino, Pablo Fornals and Carlos Soler come in as part of a refreshed central unit.

FORWARDS

Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal has been rested for this round of fixtures after joining Pedri on Olympic duty last month.

Abel Ruiz replaces him with Brais Mendez coming in for Dani Olmo.