Luis Enrique has issued his verdict on the idea of Pep Guardiola managing the Spanish national team.

Guardiola announced this week that he will walk away from Manchester City at the end of his current contract, which expires in 2023.

And it seems as though a national team job will be the next step for the former Barcelona boss.

Guardiola said recently: “Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility.

“After seven years on this team, I think I’m going to have a stop. I’m going to have to take a break, see what we’ve done.”

Those comments caused obvious links with the Spain job, but as things stand, La Roja already have a head coach, and one who is doing a very good job.

Luis Enrique took Spain to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, missing out on a final on penalties, while La Roja are also in the semi-finals of the Nations League, which continues in October.

But Luis Enrique has admitted that Guardiola would be the perfect man to take over the national team if he did want the job when the time comes.

He said at a press conference on Thursday: “I would love it, it would be perfect.

“Spain could not have a better national team head coach. I would like to see the team under Pep.”