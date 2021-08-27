Luka Jovic could join Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Real Madrid star Luka Jovic could move on to Juventus after confirmation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Manchester United.

Ronaldo indicated his intention to leave the Serie A giants before the transfer window closes at the end of August with one year left on his contract in Turin.

Premier League champions Manchester City were linked with a move for the 36-year-old but arch rivals United nipped in with a late bid and secured a sensational Old Trafford return for Ronaldo.

However, with the Portuguese superstar now moving on, Juve boss Max Allegri is on the hunt for a replacement, with reports from Diario AS claiming Jovic is on his radar.

The Serbian international has endured a miserable time in Madrid, following his €60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, with the last six months of 2020/21 spent on loan back at Frankfurt.

Carlo Ancelotti is now willing to cut his losses on the 23-year-old with Los Blancos set to take a significant financial hit based on their new €35m asking price.