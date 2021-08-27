Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay offer Barcelona fitness boost ahead of Getafe clash

Barcelona pair Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay will be fit to face Getafe in La Liga action this weekend.

The Dutch duo both picked up minor injuries during La Blaugrana’s 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao last weekend despite both players completing 90 minutes at the Estadio San Mames.

Boss Ronald Koeman has been monitoring their fitness in midweek with Memphis returning to training on August 25 and de Jong joining him this morning as per reports from Diario AS.

Their returns will be a welcome boost for Koeman with their place in the starting XI assured based on early season form.

However, despite the news on de Jong and Memphis, Koeman is without Gerard Pique through injury and the suspended Eric Garcia for the visit of Michel’s side.

Pedri will also miss out after Koeman opted to give him early season rest after a demanding end to 2020/21 for the teenager.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V GETAFE

Neto; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Roberto; Griezmann, Braithwaite, Memphis