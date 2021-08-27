Cristiano Ronaldo clinches Manchester United return, Ancelotti unclear on Mbappe latest and Casemiro extends until 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo clinches Manchester United return
Real Madrid club icon Cristiano Ronaldo has sealed a shock return to former side Manchester United.
The Portuguese superstar indicated his firm intention to leave Serie A giants Juventus earlier this month as he entered into the final year of his current contract in Turin.
Ancelotti says he will not make the final Mbappe decision
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he has had no idea if the club will complete a deal for Kylian Mbappe.
Despite likelihood of a tense end to the transfer window over a possible move for the French international, Ancelotti insisted he will not be the one to make the final decision on Mbappe.
Casemiro extends Real Madrid deal until 2025
Real Madrid have confirmed a new contract extension for midfield star Casemiro until 2025.
Zinedine Zidane’s arrival as head coach in January 2016 kickstarted his best form in the Spanish capital as part of a dominant midfield trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.
Psg president khelaifi and sport director leonardo they should go fork thereselves off who did khelaifi think he’s when exactly did he come into football business he believe money buy decisions co’s i believe he has a wealthy family that make him playing Real madrid as he please that’s rude and disrespectful to the offer propose on the table my wish is that mbape go for free then they will realise there biggest mistake. Hala madrid
Mbape own the key that will transfer him to los blancos if he can stood his grand by not renew his contract also if truely real madrid was his dream club he own the key. Hala madrid