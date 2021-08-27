Cristiano Ronaldo clinches Manchester United return, Ancelotti unclear on Mbappe latest and Casemiro extends until 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo clinches Manchester United return

Real Madrid club icon Cristiano Ronaldo has sealed a shock return to former side Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar indicated his firm intention to leave Serie A giants Juventus earlier this month as he entered into the final year of his current contract in Turin.

Ancelotti says he will not make the final Mbappe decision

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he has had no idea if the club will complete a deal for Kylian Mbappe.

Despite likelihood of a tense end to the transfer window over a possible move for the French international, Ancelotti insisted he will not be the one to make the final decision on Mbappe.

Casemiro extends Real Madrid deal until 2025

Real Madrid have confirmed a new contract extension for midfield star Casemiro until 2025.

Zinedine Zidane’s arrival as head coach in January 2016 kickstarted his best form in the Spanish capital as part of a dominant midfield trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

