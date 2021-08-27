Cristiano Ronaldo clinches incredible Manchester United return

Real Madrid club icon Cristiano Ronaldo has sealed a shock return to former side Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar indicated his firm intention to leave Serie A giants Juventus earlier this month as he entered into the final year of his current contract in Turin.

Premier League champions Manchester City were rumoured to be the front runners to secure a move, with Pep Guardiola hinting talks were ongoing, but United edged out their rivals in a sensational 11th hour move.

United have confirmed a deal has been agreed with Juventus over a deal with rumours claiming a €15m upfront fee has been negotiated with an extra €8m in add ons.

Manchester United will pay €15m with €8m in add-ons as fee to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. Gonna be around €20m guaranteed to Juventus as some add-ons are ‘easy’. 🔴 #MUFC Paul Pogba has NEVER been discussed as part of the negotiation with Juve. He’s staying. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo has also agreed personal terms over an Old Trafford comeback with a medical scheduled for this weekend in Lisbon.

The 36-year-old will now join up with Fernando Santos’ squad in the next 48 hours ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on September 1.