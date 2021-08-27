Barcelona are struggling in their bid to offload unwanted midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Pjanic is on the transfer list this summer amid Barca’s financial struggles and having failed to hit the ground running since his arrival last year.

But suitors have been hard to come by for the Catalan club, despite heavy interest from Serie A initially.

As many as four clubs were understood to be interested in Pjanic, but the likes of Juventus and Fiorentina have both looked elsewhere between Manuel Locatelli and Lucas Torreira.

Roma are struggling to pull off new deals, leaving Napoli as the most likely option for Pjanic.

But with just four days remaining in the transfer window, Barca are not in a great position, and they already know the move may well have to be a loan one given the amount of money they need for the midfielder, still owing significant amortisation payments on his transfer.

At the moment, it’s almost a case of solely relying on Napoli, according to Mundo Deportivo, but there has been some fresh hope.

The same report claims an unnamed La Liga club has expressed a late interest in Pjanic and that Barcelona have spoken to that club.

No further progress has been made, but that could offer some hope to Barcelona as they desperately search for a way to offload their unwanted Bosnian this summer.