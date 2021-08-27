Barcelona have all-but agreed a new contract for winger Ousmane Dembélé.

The deal was an important one for Barca ahead of the end of the transfer window, which closes in just four days, due to the winger being out of contract next summer.

Due to financial issues at the club and a dangerously high salary mass, Barcelona knew they had to agree a reduced salary and a new deal with injury-prone Dembélé.

Failure to that ahead of the end of the window and Barca would likely have had to sell their French winger to avoid losing him for free next summer.

But there haven’t been too many issues for the Blaugrana, with Dembélé agreeing a new contract on a reduced salary and without much back and forth, according to Mundo Deportivo via Marca.

The report claims a deal has been all-but agreed pending putting pen-to-paper and the new deal, which will run until 2025, a three year extension in all, will be announced after the transfer window closes in four days.

Dembélé will not feature in the meantime, however, remaining out injured until around October after undergoing an operation during the summer following an injury at Euro 2020 with France.