Atletico Madrid will be without key defender for at least one Champions League clash with Liverpool

Atletico Madrid now know their Champions League group stage rivals for the coming season.

Los Rojiblancos were handed a tough group for this season’s Champions League, drawing Liverpool, FC Porto and Milan.

Atleti do have some good memories against Liverpool, while Porto reached the quarter-finals of last season’s competition, while Milan finished second in Serie A last term.

It will be a difficult group for Diego Simeone‘s men to navigate their way out of, and they won’t be helped by the lost of Stefan Savic.

Savic was sent off during Atleti’s last Champions League outing, against Chelsea, and he is said to have used ‘abusive language’ as he left the pitch, as pointed out by AS.

And because of that, the centre-back was given a four match ban, meaning he won’t be available until matchday five of this season’s Champions League, only returning for the final two games.

That will be a big blow for Simeone, and especially after seeing the strength of his team’s group.

