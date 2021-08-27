Carlo Ancelotti claims Kylian Mbappe transfer will not be decided by him

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he has had no idea if the club will complete a deal for Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be in advanced talks to sign the French international this week after Paris Saint-Germain confirmed his intention to leave.

However, despite PSG’s acknowledgement over Mbappe’s contract extension plans, the Ligue 1 giants have already rejected a €160m offer from Real Madrid.

PSG are pushing for an increase of around €20m to secure a transfer but Florentino Perez is stalling over his next move in the saga.

But despite likelihood of a tense end to the transfer window at both clubs, Ancelotti insisted he will not be the one to make the final decision on Mbappe.

“It’s something that the club handles. I understand that it’s interesting, but I can’t say anything else”, as per reports from Marca.

“We are focused on the game this weekend. I only think about the game. I don’t care about football politics.”

Real Madrid are set to wait until Monday (August 30) to revive negotiations with PSG due to their crunch weekend clash with Real Betis.

Ancelotti has enjoyed a solid start during his second stint at the club with four points from their opening two La Liga games in 2021/22.