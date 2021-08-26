Real Madrid set date to relay pitch ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return

The Santiago Bernabeu will be ready to welcome back Real Madrid following the international break.

Los Blancos have been away from their home for around a year, playing games at Valdebebas while work began at the Bernabeu.

The famous old stadium is getting a huge revamp, including a new roof and a new shell, and it’s a project that won’t be completed until late 2022.

But having done the early work, the Bernabeu is set to welcome back Real Madrid and the fans from early September.

The work will continue in between games, but it will be safe for fans to attend in the meantime.

The move to improve the stadium couldn’t have been timed much better by Real Madrid given they were able to play at Valdebebas while fans were locked out anyway due to the pandemic, and the first three games of this season were all scheduled away from home to allow more time for the stadium to be made safe to welcome supporters.

Fans will now be able to return ahead of the September 11 clash with Celta Vigo next month, and it’s hoped the 40% limit set by the central government will be increased by then.

According to a report by Nuevo Estadio Bernabeu via Marca, the grass is set to be re-laid at the stadium across September 7 and 8 ahead of that first game back on the 11th.

At that point, the stadium will of course remain a building site, but fans will be able to see some of the progress, including the frame for the new roof, which has already been put in place.