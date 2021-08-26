Real Madrid make another official bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have made another official bid for Kylian Mbappe according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish giants have offered Paris Saint-Germain €170m guaranteed plus €10m in add-ons, days after they had a €160m bid turned down by the French club. The feeling in Madrid is that this is the final bid they’ll make; Mbappe has made it clear he only wants Los Blancos.

Confirmed. Real Madrid made a new official bid to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappé. €170m guaranteed + €10m add ons. ⚪️🚨 #RealMadrid #Mbappé Real Madrid sources feeling is that it will be the final bid. Mbappé only wants Real Madrid, now or next summer. pic.twitter.com/xRhVUsYDlt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Mbappe is out of contract in the summer of 2022, when he’ll be able to join whomever he wishes on a free transfer. The youngster is one of the most sought-after talents in the European game, a key element of France’s 2018 World Cup win and one of the faces of a star-studded PSG side.

PSG have been highly aggressive this transfer window. They’ve signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Sergio Ramos from Madrid, as well as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi. They want Mbappe to stay at the club, and have offered him several different contracts. The marksman himself, however, wants to fulfil a childhood dream and play his football at the Santiago Bernabeu.