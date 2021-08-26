Philippe Coutinho will get his chance to finally prove himself in a Barcelona shirt this season.

The Brazilian has had a torrid time of things since his more than €130million arrival from Liverpool in 2018.

Coutinho enjoyed his most successful spell since arriving at Camp Nou away on loan with Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League.

At Barca, he has struggled to make an impact, though his last season was desolated by a knee injury.

That injury left Coutinho recovering deep into the summer, but he is now back to full fitness pending match fitness, and he will get a chance.

It has been known for some time that Barcelona were not going to be able to sell Coutinho this summer given his injury troubles and lack of form.

And in any case, Ronald Koeman is a fan of the midfielder’s, according to Sport, who point out that Coutinho was handed 10 starts in 14 games before he picked up his knee injury last season.

Just when Coutinho will come into the fold this season remains to be seen as he looks to build up match fitness, but it does seem as though his Barca chapter is far from over, regardless of how it has gone so far.