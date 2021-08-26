La Liga News

Jorge Mendes heads to Italy as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus future hangs in the balance

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is set to be sorted in the coming days amid links with a move away from Juventus.

The former Real Madrid star’s contract with Juventus is set to expire after the current season, meaning he could leave on a free transfer next summer.

That’s a fate the Italian giants might just want to avoid, particularly given it’s unlikely Ronaldo will extend his contract.

But a stay has not been ruled out just yet, and according to a number of reports in the Italian media, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese superstar’s agent Jorge Mendes is in Turin this week to get a clear answer on what the future holds for his headline client.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Manchester City and PSG in recent days, though it’s unclear whether either of those two teams would actually make a move, or how much the 36-year-old would cost.

More should become clear this week after Mendes meets with Juventus officials and Ronaldo himself.

