Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is set to be sorted in the coming days amid links with a move away from Juventus.

The former Real Madrid star’s contract with Juventus is set to expire after the current season, meaning he could leave on a free transfer next summer.

That’s a fate the Italian giants might just want to avoid, particularly given it’s unlikely Ronaldo will extend his contract.

But a stay has not been ruled out just yet, and according to a number of reports in the Italian media, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese superstar’s agent Jorge Mendes is in Turin this week to get a clear answer on what the future holds for his headline client.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Manchester City and PSG in recent days, though it’s unclear whether either of those two teams would actually make a move, or how much the 36-year-old would cost.

More should become clear this week after Mendes meets with Juventus officials and Ronaldo himself.