Gerard Pique has already set a date for his return after picking up another injury in Barcelona’s last outing.

The experienced centre-back had a nightmare with injuries last season, and so it was a real concern to see him go down during Barcelona‘s 1-1 draw with Athletic Club last weekend.

It was later confirmed that Pique had suffered a calf injury, avoiding another knee setback having missed 29 games across last season.

And ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Getafe at Camp Nou this weekend, a game Pique will miss, the defender has confirmed the timeline for his return.

He said, as cited by Sport: “The other day was a small scare. I will not be able to play this weekend, but I will be ready for after the break.”

That will be seen as a big boost for Barca amid a mixed start, picking up four points from their first two games.

Though, despite an under-par performance against Athletic Club last time out, Pique is pleased with how he and his teammates have started the campaign.

He simply added: “I am pleased with how we started.”