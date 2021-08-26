Draw for the Champions League group stage made while Madrid make another bid for Mbappe

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League revealed

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League took place on Thursday evening, with five La Liga sides involved in Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal. There’s five clubs involved because Villarreal won last season’s Europa League despite finishing outside of the top four, beating Manchester United in the final in Gdansk.

Real Madrid make another official bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have made another official bid for Kylian Mbappe according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish giants have offered Paris Saint-Germain €170m guaranteed plus €10m in add-ons, days after they had a €160m bid turned down by the French club. The feeling in Madrid is that this is the final bid they’ll make; Mbappe has made it clear he only wants Los Blancos.

Cristiano Ronaldo directly negotiating with Manchester City to leave Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is negotiating with Manchester City to secure a move to the Etihad Stadium according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese is keen to leave Juventus, but the Italian club want a fee of between €28m and €30m. City don’t want to pay a fee.

