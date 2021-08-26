La Liga News

Cristiano Ronaldo has definitively decided to leave Juventus and is in talks with Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo has definitively decided to leave Juventus and has asked the club to sell him according to Fabrizio Romano. Juventus are waiting for Manchester City to submit an offer in the coming hours, and will accept it when it arrives. Jorge Mendes is currently negotiating a contract with the Premier League champions; Cristiano won’t be available for Juventus’ next match.

Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend, joining the club from Manchester United in 2009 and eventually leaving for Serie A in 2018, just after he had helped Madrid win their fourth Champions League title in less than a decade. He’s scored 450 goals for Madrid, 118 for United and 101 for Juventus. As well as the four Champions League titles he won with Madrid, he also lifted Europe’s premier club competition with United in 2008. He wants a fifth, hence the ambition to join Pep Guardiola’s City.

City themselves are in the market for a centre-forward. Harry Kane was their first choice, only for the England captain to prove unable to leave Tottenham Hotspur after a long courtship. Cristiano, available at a fraction of the price he’d command in a world unaffected by Coronavirus, is an attractive option indeed.

Posted by

Tags Cristiano Ronaldo La Liga Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.