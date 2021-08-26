Cristiano Ronaldo directly negotiating with Manchester City to leave Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is negotiating with Manchester City to secure a move to the Etihad Stadium according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese is keen to leave Juventus, but the Italian club want a fee of between €28m and €30m. City don’t want to pay a fee.

While Juventus are still asking for €28/30m fee for Ronaldo as they won’t sell him on a free, Jorge Mendes is talking directly with Manchester City and discussing about personal terms/contract. 🇵🇹 #CR7 #MCFC Juventus are still waiting for Man City decision about €28/30m fee. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend, joining the club from Manchester United in 2009 and eventually leaving for Serie A in 2018, just after he had helped Madrid win their fourth Champions League title in less than a decade. He’s scored 450 goals for Madrid, 118 for United and 101 for Juventus. As well as the four Champions League titles he won with Madrid, he also lifted Europe’s premier club competition with United in 2008. He wants a fifth, hence the ambition to join Pep Guardiola’s City.

City themselves are in the market for a centre-forward. Harry Kane was their first choice, only for the England captain to prove unable to leave Tottenham Hotspur after a long courtship. Cristiano, available at a fraction of the price he’d command in a world unaffected by Coronavirus, is an attractive option indeed.