Chelsea are said to remain keen on signing two La Liga stars ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Just five days remain in the summer window, and Chelsea are yet to complete their proposed double deal for La Liga talents.

It has been reported for some time that the Champions League winners are keen on a deal for Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

But thus far, a deal has not been struck, with Chelsea attempting to pull off a Kurt Zouma plus cash deal that Sevilla are have been resistant to.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still pushing to make that deal happen, and Koundé is very keen, but the transfer is not in any sort of advanced stages.

And that’s the same for the Blues’ bid to land Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Niguez.

Chelsea have their final bid ready to be submitted for Jules Koundé – still waiting for green light on Zouma to complete Koundé deal. Work in progress on both Saúl & Koundé but not done/signing stages yet. 🔵 #CFC Koundé personal terms, agreed since July – nothing new. Patience. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

The Spanish international is expected to move on having fallen down the midfield pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Chelsea are hoping to sign him on a loan deal which would later become permanent, but according to Romano, the clubs are still talking and nothing has been agreed.