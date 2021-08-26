The day of the Champions League group stage draw has finally arrived ahead of the competition getting going next month.

We have known for some time that as many as five Spanish teams will compete in UEFA’s premiere competition this season.

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla all qualified automatically from La Liga, while Villarreal also booked their place in the competition after winning the Europa League.

Below we run you through all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the draw?

The draw will take place today, Thursday, August 26 at 6pm Spanish time (5pm UK time).

It’s likely the actual draw will take place a little after that time due to the usual pleasantries and the fact UEFA are handing out the Player of the Year award first.

Is the draw on TV?

BT Sport will show the draw in the UK, while Movistar+ will show it in Spain.

The draw can also be viewed for free on UEFA.com.

What are the rules?

One team from each seeding pot will be placed in each group, but remember no two teams from one country can share a group.

Teams from Ukraine and Russia are also barred from sharing a group due to political tension.

What are the seedings?

Pot 1: Chelsea, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter, Lille and Sporting CP

Pot 2. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta and Zenit Saint Petersburg

Pot 4: Besiktas, Dynamo Kyiv, Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Wolfsburg and Sheriff Tiraspol

When are the games?

Matchday 1: September 14/15

Matchday 2: September 28/29

Matchday 3: October 19/20

Matchday 4: November 2/3

Matchday 5: November 23/24

Matchday 6: December 7/8

Where is the final?

The final will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.