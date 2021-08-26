Alvaro Odriozola heads to Fiorentina to enable Real Madrid to register Kylian Mbappe

Alvaro Odriozola is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid for Fiorentina on a season-long loan according to Diario AS. The move is necessary for Madrid to be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, who is also on the verge of completing his move. Odriozola heads to Italy without a purchase option, and his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu stills runs to 2024.

Madrid had 25 squad members registered for the 2021/22 La Liga season but now have space for one more following Odriozola’s departure. He was third-choice in his position anyway, given Carlo Ancelotti already has Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal in situ. Odriozola has already been out on loan since joining Madrid, heading to Bayern Munich back in 2020.

Mbappe has been the object of Madrid’s affections for some time, and it seems that a deal is finally close to being done. Madrid had a €160m offer turned down on Tuesday but are reportedly going to see their offer of €170m guaranteed – plus €10m in add-ons – accepted by the French club in time for a Friday announcement.