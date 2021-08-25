Sources close to Real Madrid reveal their reaction to Leonardo’s comments about Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been the centre of attention all summer, and that’s not a state of affairs that’s going to change as we enter the final week of the transfer window according to Marca. Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo’s harsh criticism of Real Madrid on Wednesday evening hasn’t changed the club’s position; they still believe they can sign Mbappe this summer.

Leonardo claimed the offer Madrid put forward on Tuesday, of about €160m, was insufficient, and that they won’t sell the player for any less than they bought him for. Mbappe’s contract is up next summer, however, meaning Madrid can sign him on a free in just a year’s time. It’s clear the player wants to join Madrid.

Madrid believe they have acted properly, in the most correct way possible. At no time did they try and force the move; instead, they’ve submitted an offer in writing, a sign that their interest is concrete and not a smokescreen. The club believe €160m to be a fair offer, a reflection of Mbappe’s market value right now. What happens between now and the end of the window, however, will be interesting indeed.