Sources close to Real Madrid reveal their reaction to Leonardo’s comments about Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been the centre of attention all summer, and that’s not a state of affairs that’s going to change as we enter the final week of the transfer window according to Marca. Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo’s harsh criticism of Real Madrid on Wednesday evening hasn’t changed the club’s position; they still believe they can sign Mbappe this summer.

Kylian Mbappe

Leonardo claimed the offer Madrid put forward on Tuesday, of about €160m, was insufficient, and that they won’t sell the player for any less than they bought him for. Mbappe’s contract is up next summer, however, meaning Madrid can sign him on a free in just a year’s time. It’s clear the player wants to join Madrid.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Madrid believe they have acted properly, in the most correct way possible. At no time did they try and force the move; instead, they’ve submitted an offer in writing, a sign that their interest is concrete and not a smokescreen. The club believe €160m to be a fair offer, a reflection of Mbappe’s market value right now. What happens between now and the end of the window, however, will be interesting indeed.

