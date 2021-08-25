PSG’s Leonardo rails against Madrid over Mbappe conduct while Cunha joins Atletico

PSG director Leonardo rails against “disrespectful, incorrect, illegal and unacceptable” Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is a name that’s never strayed too far from the headlines this summer, and that’s a state of affairs that looks set to continue as the transfer window enters its final week. Real Madrid want to sign the talented Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain, although closing a deal this summer won’t be easy.

Atletico Madrid announce the signing of Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin

Matheus Cunha has officially joined Atletico Madrid from Hertha Berlin according to a club statement. The Brazilian forward has signed a five-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, and has been described as a versatile attacker who can function as a centre-forward, an attacking midfielder and a winger.

Alvaro Odriozola close to leaving Real Madrid and joining Fiorentina on loan

Alvaro Odriozola is close to securing a move away from Real Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano. The club and Fiorentina have an agreement in place that will see the Italian side take the right-back on loan until June 2022, with all that’s left now being for the player himself to accept the option.

