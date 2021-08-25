PSG are yet to reject Real Madrid’s offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to the latest reports.

Mbappe has been a target of Real Madrid’s for a number of years, and on Tuesday night, Los Blancos finally made their move.

Not content with waiting a year to see if they can sign the Frenchman for free next summer, Real Madrid submitted a €160million offer for Mbappe on Tuesday night.

Reports from France last night claimed the offer was quickly rejected, but according to The Athletic, that is not the case.

They claim that while PSG ‘intend to reject’ the offer, and perhaps even further ones, they have not done so yet.

It seems the Ligue 1 giants are pausing for thought ahead of making their decision.

Real Madrid are not likely to produce any further offers should this one be rejected, well aware that Mbappe is not likely to sign a new contract.

And with that in mind, they are confident he will choose a move to the Santiago Bernabeu when that time comes.

PSG, meanwhile, are still trying to tie Mbappe down to a new contract, but they have had no luck thus far, and they now face the very real prospect of losing their star striker for free if they decide to reject this offer.