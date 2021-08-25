Paris Saint-Germain will owe a significant amount of money to one of their Ligue 1 rivals if they sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

It emerged last night that Real Madrid had made a €160million bid for Mbappe having planned a move for some time.

But soon after came reports from reliable French journalist Julien Laurens that PSG had rejected the bid, promising to reject any further ones, too.

That’s despite the fact PSG could well lose Mbappe for free next summer given he does not want to sign a new contract.

But if PSG do sell their star striker this summer, they would owe a significant amount of money to AS Monaco, the team they bought Mbappe from in 2018.

According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG would have to pay €35million of any fee received to Monaco due to an agreement between the clubs.

PSG will also have to pay up if Mbappe signs a new contract, but if the striker does leave for free, PSG won’t have to pay anything to Monaco.