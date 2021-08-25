Paris Saint-Germain name their asking price for Kylian Mbappe

The bubble has burst, and the cold war between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Kylian Mbappe has finally turned hot, according to Diario AS. Madrid sent a formal offer of €160m to PSG on Tuesday afternoon, only for it to be rebuffed.

Leonardo, the French club’s sporting director, made it clear on Wednesday evening that they’re open to selling Mbappe once their conditions are met; they want to sell the marksman for a greater fee than they purchased him for when they signed him from Monaco in 2017, for a fee of €180m.

According to Le Parisien, the fee PSG would deem acceptable is the not-insignificant sum of €220m. Since the takeover of new ownership at the club in 2011, they’ve characterised themselves as being inflexible negotiators. The last player to be prised from them in his prime was Ronaldinho back in 2003, when he joined Barcelona. It could prove difficult for Madrid to get this one done before the transfer window closes in this coming week.