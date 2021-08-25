Manchester City said to be “really pushing” for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus this summer. That much, in an uncertain world, seems certain. The Portuguese asked his coach, Massimiliano Allegri, to be left out of the Italian club’s Serie A opener against Udinese due to that fact, although he did come on to score a late winner only for VAR to rule it out and ensure the match finished 2-2.

Juventus are thought to be amenable to allowing the Real Madrid legend to depart. Cristiano is on serious money in Turin, and at 36 is taking up too much financial space at a club hit badly by the Coronavirus pandemic. Finding a suitor, however, is proving to be tricky. The Portuguese currently earns about €60m gross when not considering Italy’s favourable taxation laws.

One option that has emerged are Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is in need of a centre-forward after his top target, Harry Kane, proved unable to leave Tottenham Hotspur. Cristiano, despite his age, fits the bill. He bagged 29 goals in Serie A for Juventus last season, and won the golden boot at Euro 2020. “Manchester City are the only club really pushing,” Fabrizio Romano said on Twitch according to Caught Offside. “As of now, really, really pushing. We’ll see, we’ll see what happens.”