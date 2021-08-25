La Liga will back its clubs in blocking the release of South American players for the upcoming international break.

Clubs across La Liga are currently preparing to release their internationals for the coming international break, which starts after this week’s domestic action.

But after FIFA announced the CONMEBOL – that’s South America – international window was extended by two days, some La Liga clubs are refusing to allow their players to leave.

The extended window would mean the South American selected would be late returning ahead of matchweek four in La Liga after playing three games for their respective nations.

And so many La Liga clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, are putting their foot down, refusing to allow the players to leave.

Premier League clubs have done the same, and both the Premier League and La Liga have now backed their clubs in blocking the release of players.

La Liga are promising to use all the legal avenues available, while FIFA are yet to respond.

The full La Liga statement reads: “The Spanish association understands that the world calendar cannot and should not be modified in this way, especially when there are alternative solutions.

“LaLiga, through the World Leagues Forum, has already expressed its discomfort in this situation and in the absence of sensitivity towards the clubs, on an issue, such as the international calendar, which is set and agreed four years in advance and to which the national leagues have already adapted taking into account the circumstances of the COVID, but always in a way agreed between all the parties involved.

“LaLiga will summon the affected clubs for a meeting in the coming days.”

Below is the full list of La Liga’s South American players who have been called up for this international period.

Rulli (Argentina), Montiel (Argentina), Pezzella (Argentina), Foyth (Argentina), Acuña (Argentina), De Paul (Argentina), Guido Rodríguez (Argentina), Papu Gómez (Argentina), Correa (Argentina), Housemiro (Brazil), Militão (Brazil), Claudio Bravo (Chile), Enzo Roco (Chile), Alarcón (Chile), Estupiñan (Ecuador), Alderete ( Paraguay ), Arzamendia (Paraguay), Tapia (Peru), Abram (Peru), Luis Suárez (Uruguay), Giménez (Uruguay), Araújo (Uruguay), Arambarri (Uruguay), Valverde (Uruguay), Brian Rodríguez (Uruguay), Maxi Gómez (Uruguay), Darwin Machís (Venezuela).