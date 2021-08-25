The brother of PSG owner Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a message to Real Madrid and taken a swipe at Gareth Bale.

It emerged on Tuesday night that Real Madrid had made a €160million offer for Kylian Mbappe.

The French striker is set to become a free agent next summer as he continues to resist contract offers from PSG.

But Real Madrid have submitted an offer in a bid to land their target almost a year early.

Though, it seems PSG are going to reject Real Madrid’s offer, with Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, brother of PSG owner Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sending a clear message on Twitter.

If you agree to the specified price.. contact us.. Or complete the season with the golfer — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) August 24, 2021

He said: “If you agree to the specified price.. contact us..Or complete the season with the golfer.”

That reference to ‘the golfer’ is undoubtedly a dig at current Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who often been criticised for his hobby of playing golf.

Meanwhile, he has been pretty clear that Real Madrid will have to stump up the demanding price – reported to be €200million – to get their man this summer.