Chelsea in negotiations to sign Jules Kounde and Saul from Sevilla and Atletico Madrid

Jules Kounde is a step closer to joining Chelsea from Sevilla according to Fabrizio Romano. They’ve been interested in acquiring the French centre-back for weeks, and he’s clearly interested in joining them. The club gave official notice today that they intend on proceeding with a final bid to complete the deal.

One issue in the background is Kurt Zouma. Chelsea want to sell him to West Ham United to free up space in the squad and the wage bill for Kounde, but there has been obstacles thrown up in convincing the player to make the move. Despite this, Chelsea seem to be ready to mount a final offensive for Kounde.

As well as Kounde, Chelsea are also negotiating with Atletico Madrid to sign Saul on loan. The midfielder is keen to leave the Wanda Metropolitano after falling down the pecking order under Diego Simeone, and the club are willing to sanction the deal. If Chelsea can pull off both deals, it’d be quite an end to the window for the London club.