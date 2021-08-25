Real Madrid have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Saturday’s clash with Real Betis.

Los Blancos have picked up four points from their first two games, making easy work of Alaves before drawing 3-3 with Levante last time out.

But ahead of this Saturday’s clash with Betis in Seville, Carlo Ancelotti has been dealt an injury setback in the form of Nacho Fernandez.

According to Marca, Nacho has suffered a muscular overload and has not participated in full training this week.

With Ferland Mendy still out at left-back, Ancelotti could be left with few options at the back if Nacho does indeed miss out.

But the return of Marcelo to training could be key, potentially allowing Ancelotti to bring David Alaba into the centre of defence to partner Militao with Marcelo playing left-back.

If that’s not possible this weekend, Alaba will likely stay on the left with Jesus Vallejo coming in to replace Nacho.