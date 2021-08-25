Alvaro Odriozola close to leaving Real Madrid and joining Fiorentina on loan

Alvaro Odriozola is close to securing a move away from Real Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano. The club and Fiorentina have an agreement in place that will see the Italian side take the right-back on loan until June 2022, with all that’s left now being for the player himself to accept the option.

Odriozola is considered the third-choice right-back at the Santiago Bernabeu this season despite impressing when he came into the team for a run last term. The experienced pair of Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are ahead of him in the pecking order in the eyes of new coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Odriozola, 25, was born in San Sebastian and came through the youth system at his local club Real Sociedad before joining Madrid in 2018. He never managed to find his feet in the Spanish capital, however, and a short loan spell with Bayern Munich in 2020 didn’t do much to further his cause. Madrid clearly see another loan as being the best way for him to develop his career; whether he does, however, is another question.