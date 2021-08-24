Samuel Umtiti is determined to stay at Barcelona this season according to Mundo Deportivo, despite an expectation in recent weeks that the Frenchman would agree to leave Catalonia to help the Blaugrana alleviate the gravity of their financial situation.

Umtiti has refused every offer that’s come his way despite Ronald Koeman making it clear to him that he’s not in his plans for 2021/22. It’s a decision that’s enraged Barcelona, who don’t understand why the centre-back is taking such a position. Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza are all ahead of him in the pecking order at Camp Nou.

Lyon took an interest in him, as did Roma and Besiktas. But none have the financial strength to give Umtiti what he’s been earning at Barcelona, with his deal set to run until 2023. He signed it, to favourable terms, just before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a tournament France won and Umtiti starred in. Since, then, however, he’s barely kicked a ball due to persistent knee injuries.