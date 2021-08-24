Real Madrid make an offer to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid have made an offer to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain according to Goal. Sources close to the operation have assured that the approach has been made, although due to the sensitive of the deal have declined to provide further details.

Real Madrid have contacted PSG for Kylian Mbappe. No details of the fee offered but reports elsewhere suggesting a club record. Mbappe is out of contract next summer and has repeatedly rejected extensions. Would be a stunning/game-changing transfer. https://t.co/saKXae2QJp — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) August 24, 2021

Madrid consider the signing the most important and complex in the club’s modern history, and are thus leaving no stone unturned in their approach. Given Mbappe is a key man at PSG, the club least troubled by the economic fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic, signing him for Madrid would be a real coup and help the club repair its standing on the European stage.

Madrid share a good relationship with PSG and want to keep it that way. Mbappe has made it clear he’s intent on joining Madrid, turning down at least six proposals to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes. His contract with the club runs to next summer, so this window is PSG’s last chance to recoup a fee. Mbappe wants to be the main man, which he won’t be at PSG now that both Neymar and Lionel Messi are there. He will be at Madrid.