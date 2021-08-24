Real Madrid might just have been given a huge boost in their bid to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Los Blancos have been patient over landing the French superstar, desperate having been desperate to land him for some time.

Real Madrid feel they have done enough to land Mbappe on a free next summer, even if they do have to wait another year, with the Frenchman out of contract at PSG after the coming season.

But according to RMC Sport via Mundo Deportivo, PSG have changed their stance in recent days and they are now open to selling Mbappe in order to get a large chunk of money for him rather than missing out on a fee next summer.

If that is true, Real Madrid would become instant favourites to pull off a deal with just seven days remaining in the transfer window.

Los Blancos have pooled their money for a possible Mbappe deal from the sales of Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard.

And according to the report, PSG have even decided on a replacement should Mbappe leave this summer.

The report claims the French giants will chase Everton frontman Richarlison if Mbappe winds up at Real Madrid before this window is out.