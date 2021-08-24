Here are your Spanish morning headlines for August 24.

Mbappe U-turn

PSG are said to be open to selling Kylian Mbappe before the end of the current window.

According to RMC Sport via Mundo Deportivo, the Ligue 1 club have changed their mind over their star striker in a bod to bring in cash for him this summer instead of losing him for free at the end of his contract next summer.

That will be a huge boost for Real Madrid, who are desperate to land the Frenchman.

Pjanic offers

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic is said to have as many as four offers to leave the club this summer.

Pjanic is wanted out of Camp Nou having struggled since his arrival from Juventus, and given the financial struggles at Barca.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there as as many as four bidders for his services, with Juventus, Fiorentina, Napoli and Roma all interested.

Sevilla leave it late

Sevilla made it two wins from two on Monday night, but not without a struggle.

Julen Lopetegui‘s men struggled in large part against a stubborn Getafe but pushed hard in the last half an hour to find a winner.

They got one, too, with new signing Erik Lamela scoring the winning goal three minutes into added time. That’s the Argentine’s third goal in his first two games.