Paris Saint-Germain reject Real Madrid’s €160m bid for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have made a formal bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain according to Goal and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. Sources close to the operation assured the approach has been made, although due to the sensitive of the deal declined to provide further details. Romano subsequently confirmed that Florentino Perez has tabled a formal bid of €160m.

Confirmed. Real Madrid have made a formal bid for €160m to sign Kylian Mbappé immediatly. NO green light from Paris Saint-Germain yet. ⚪️🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadrid Kylian Mbappé has turned down more than three different proposals from PSG to extend the contract. He’s waiting too. pic.twitter.com/cGTAmYVhdb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

Madrid consider the signing the most important and complex in the club’s modern history, and are thus leaving no stone unturned in their approach. Given Mbappe is a key man at PSG, the club least troubled by the economic fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic, signing him for Madrid would be a real coup and help the club repair its standing on the European stage.

Madrid share a good relationship with PSG and want to keep it that way. Mbappe has made it clear he’s intent on joining Madrid, turning down at least six proposals to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes. His contract with the club runs to next summer, so this window is PSG’s last chance to recoup a fee. Mbappe wants to be the main man, which he won’t be at PSG now that both Neymar and Lionel Messi are there. He will be at Madrid.

PSG don’t want to sell Kylian Mbappé this summer. They have rejected Real Madrid’s 160m euros offer for him today. Will Real come back with a higher offer? PSG say they would reject it too. But would they really? — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 24, 2021

Julien Laurens quickly responded to the news, however, claiming that PSG have no intention of selling Mbappe this summer. They’ve rejected the offer of €160m for the Frenchman, and if Madrid come back with a higher offer they’ll reject that too.