Pablo Sarabia could be closing in on a return to Sevilla ahead of the transfer deadline.

The PSG winger has been linked with a return to La Liga throughout this summer, with Villarreal tipped to make a move.

But Sarabia was left in Paris after the Yellow Submarine turned their attention to signing now former Bournemouth star Arnaut Danjum, or at least until now.

According to ABC Sevilla, Los Nervionenses transfer chief Monchi is in touch with Sarabia and his representatives over a potential move.

Julen Lopetegui is said to be a fan of Sarabia, who spent three years at Sevilla before leaving for PSG in 2019.

But getting the winger back to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan will not be easy.

Having snapped up Rafa Mir last week, Monchi spending a portion of the cash received as part of the deal that saw Sevilla swap Bryan Gil for Erik Lamela, cash is required to pull off the Sarabia deal.

The report claims talks are ongoing and Monchi is trying to establish a formula to pull off the deal.

But it’s clear the potential sale of star defender Jules Koundé could be pivotal in any possible deal.

The transfer window closes in just seven days.