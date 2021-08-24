Lionel Messi has returned to Paris following his weekend trip to Barcelona to see a former teammate.

The Argentine superstar remained out of action over the weekend as he attempts to catch up on lost pre-season time.

And so he made the trip back to Barcelona, along with Neymar, and they met up with Luis Suarez and his family for dinner ahead of the Uruguayan featuring for Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

But after spending time back in Catalonia, Messi and his family have now returned to Paris, leaving Barcelona on Monday, as you can see in the video further down in the story.

The veteran forward returns amid claims from PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino he could make his debut for his new club on Sunday.

PSG head to Reims on Sunday in what will be an 8.45 kick-off (Spanish time), and the clash may be one not to be missed if Messi is indeed in contention to make his long-awaited debut.

The outing would be Messi’s first ever professional club appearance not wearing a Barcelona shirt.

Pochettino said of Messi’s potential debut earlier this week, as cited by NDTV Sports: “Next week will be a long one, but if all goes well, we hope he can be in the squad and start at a competitive level [against Reims].”