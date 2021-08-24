Gerard Pique once tried to buy part of Barcelona Corporate.

Pique’s love for Barcelona is well-documented, the defender recently taking a significant pay cut to help the club navigate its way through financial difficulties.

The centre-back is expected to play a significant part at the club even after his playing days are over, many tipping him to become a future club president.

And he once tried to buy one of the club’s holdings, according to a recent report.

Crónica Global via Diario AS say that Pique, along with his business Kosmos, once tried to buy 49% of Barcelona Corporate.

Barcelona Corporate operates a number of aspects of the football club, including Barca licensing, Barca studios, Barca Innovation Hub and Barca Academy.

But Pique’s offer was turned down due to former president Jose Maria Bartomeu feeling the deal would have favoured a current employee of the club.

Bartomeu did, however, invite Pique to attend any future meetings involving bids for Barcelona Corporate, or at least according to reports.