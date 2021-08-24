Erik Lamela has spoken following his fine start to life in Andalusia.

The Argentine arrived at Sevilla as part of a player-plus-cash deal which saw talented youngster Bryan Gil head to Tottenham.

And he has already scored three times in just two league appearances for Los Nervionense, a feat he took 48 games to achieve at Tottenham.

His latest goal was a 93rd minute winner against Getafe to ensure Sevilla made it two wins from two games.

And after that outing, which proved a very frustrating one for Sevilla, Lamela spoke about his impressive start at his new club.

“I game to give my best, to do the best possible and I have had luck to start in that way, that is something marvellous for me,” he said.

“It’s the start and we all have to improve a lot. We have a great team and we are going to improve every day.”

Speaking about the game more specifically when Julen Lopetegui’s men looked a little off-colour against a hard-working Getafe, Lamela added: “It was a complicated game, we couldn’t find much space and we didn’t play the football we want to play.

“We won and that’s what’s important.”

Sevilla will face another tough test next time out when they head to Alicante to take on Elche. Fran Escriba’s men proved difficult to break down for reigning champions Atletico Madrid last time out.