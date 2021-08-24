Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Manchester City move as Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona training

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus for Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus and join Manchester City according to L’Equipe and carried by Sports Illustrated and City Xtra. The Portuguese, formerly of Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and, of course, Real Madrid, joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 but is reportedly keen on a new challenge.

Ansu Fati returns to full Barcelona training for the first time since last November

Barcelona are in need of a boost, and Ansu Fati returning to training this morning is certainly that. The teenage prodigy has been out of action since he injured his knee against Real Betis in Seville last November, and is a welcome addition to a frontline struggling to assert themselves in the post-Lionel Messi era.

Barcelona starlet Pedri finally takes a break and posts picture of himself relaxing in the sun

Pedri has finally taken a break. The 18-year-old has endured one of the most intense breakthrough years you could imagine; he came into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of last season before playing almost every minute of La Roja’s Euro 2020 campaign. He then went to the Olympic Games with Spain, where he was ever-present as his team made it to the final.

