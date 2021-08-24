Barcelona starlet Pedri finally takes a break and posts picture of himself relaxing in the sun

Pedri has finally taken a break. The 18-year-old has endured one of the most intense breakthrough years you could imagine; he came into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of last season before playing almost every minute of La Roja’s Euro 2020 campaign. He then went to the Olympic Games with Spain, where he was ever-present as his team made it to the final.

Many have criticised Pedri’s schedule, with the teen playing a major role in three tournaments across 12 months. Only Richarlison, of Everton and Brazil, and Spanish teammate Pau Torres, who plays for Villarreal, put up similar numbers, but both are 24-years-old and significantly more physically developed.

Pedri has astounded all with his performances this season. The boy from the Canary Islands has stepped up to the highest level of European football without breaking a sweat, despite a punishing schedule. He’s been given two weeks off by Barcelona to rest and recuperate, and posted a picture of himself relaxing in the sun to prove that he’s finally taking a well-earned rest.