Barcelona are said to be in talks with RB Leipzig over the potential transfer of Ilaix Moriba.

The Catalan giants have failed to reach a deal with Ilaix over a new contract, the academy product seemingly holding out for more money than offered.

Barcelona have been clear that they won’t be offering any more money, and without a new contract, the midfielder must be sold given he is out of contract next summer.

In that vein, Barcelona are said to have entered talks with Leipzig over a possible transfer ahead of the transfer deadline, which is in just one week.

According to Mundo Deportivo, talks are ongoing but the two clubs are a long way apart.

Leipzig want Ilaix for just €5-6million, knowing the midfielder is out of contract, frozen out of Barca’s plans and without much first-team experience at just 18 years of age – Ilaix has made 14 La Liga appearances to date.

But Barcelona are said to want as much as €20million, a fee they are unlikely to get given those mitigating factors mentioned.

There is also reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, but neither club is likely to make a move unless Ilaix becomes a free agent.

If Ilaix is not sold, he will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.