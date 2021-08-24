Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona attempting to hold out for €20m in talks over Ilaix Moriba transfer

Barcelona are said to be in talks with RB Leipzig over the potential transfer of Ilaix Moriba.

The Catalan giants have failed to reach a deal with Ilaix over a new contract, the academy product seemingly holding out for more money than offered.

Barcelona have been clear that they won’t be offering any more money, and without a new contract, the midfielder must be sold given he is out of contract next summer.

In that vein, Barcelona are said to have entered talks with Leipzig over a possible transfer ahead of the transfer deadline, which is in just one week.

According to Mundo Deportivo, talks are ongoing but the two clubs are a long way apart.

Leipzig want Ilaix for just €5-6million, knowing the midfielder is out of contract, frozen out of Barca’s plans and without much first-team experience at just 18 years of age – Ilaix has made 14 La Liga appearances to date.

But Barcelona are said to want as much as €20million, a fee they are unlikely to get given those mitigating factors mentioned.

There is also reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, but neither club is likely to make a move unless Ilaix becomes a free agent.

If Ilaix is not sold, he will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Tags Chelsea FC Barcelona Ilaix Moriba Manchester City RB Leipzig

