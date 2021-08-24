Barcelona and Jordi Alba reach pay cut agreement

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Jordi Alba over a pay cut for the defender.

The Spanish international has been in prolonged talks with the La Blaugrana board over a structured deal as they aim to reduce an inflated wage bill in the coming months.

Lionel Messi was unable to be registered as a returning player after La Liga rejected Barcelona’s proposal for his contract renewal.

Gerard Pique has already agreed a reported 50% salary reduction as a gesture to the club’s ongoing financial crisis with Alba’s position now settled.

Alba stated his commitment to remaining at the Camp Nou this season with an insistence over his desire to help the club win major silverware in the coming months.

However, according to reports from Marca, a settlement over Pique and Alba has only partially eased Barcelona’s situation, with further talks planned to secure agreements with Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets this season.