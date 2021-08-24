Atletico Madrid La Liga

Atletico Madrid set to beat Everton to sign Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin

Matheus Cunha is on the verge of completing a move to defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid according to Marca. The Brazilian forward will cost Atletico around €30m, with the player arriving in the Spanish capital this afternoon to undergo a medical. Cunha was also of interest to Premier League side Everton, but will instead join Los Rojiblancos from Hertha Berlin.

Matheus Cunha

Diego Simeone was keen to recruit another centre-forward as he builds a team he hopes is capable of defending their league title. Luis Suarez remains their differential player, but aside from him there isn’t a major striker in an otherwise strong squad. Rafa Mir had been of interest to Atletico, only for the Murcian to join Sevilla. Dusan Vlahovic, of Fiorentina, proved too expensive.

The deal to sign Cunha is on the verge of being closed, however, although the Brazilian is of a different profile to what it had been thought Simeone was after. He contributed eight goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga last term, and was a key part of the Brazilian squad that beat La Roja to win gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Cunha’s profile, however, is thought to be more similar to someone like Angel Correa or Joao Felix than Suarez.

 

“I think he’d fit La Liga like a glove,” German football expert Jasmine Baba told Football Espana. “He’s good, talented. His one-on-one attacking is great, he’s fast, good decision-making. He has flair that he hasn’t been able to utilise at Hertha, and I think he needs a change of scenery now.”

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid La Liga Matheus Cunha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.