Atletico Madrid considering move for Pablo Sarabia should Saul secure his departure

Pablo Sarabia is being considered by Atletico Madrid should they part ways with Saul this summer according to Marca. The Paris Saint-Germain and La Roja forward is keen to secure a move away as the competition in the final third at the Parc des Princes leaves him with the prospect of a season of few minutes this year.

PSG are also keen to lighten their squad, and are open to a loan deal given how late it is in the summer transfer window. It’s thought Atletico would have no problem brokering a deal with their sporting director, Leonardo, and that the player himself would be pleased with the idea of joining Atletico. At 29, the former Sevilla man is in a good moment and would prove to be a first-rate addition for Diego Simeone as he looks to build a team capable of defending their La Liga title.

Atletico aren’t the only club keen on Sarabia’s services, however. Real Sociedad and Sevilla are both interested in him, and it’s thought that Atletico are hamstrung by having to wait for Saul to secure his departure before gunning for him. The option is most certainly alive, however, and Atletico are seriously considering it.