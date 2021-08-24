Atletico Madrid are said to be closing in on their striker signing.

Los Rojiblancos have been searching for a striker throughout this summer as they look to give Luis Suarez some support.

Though, the emergence of Angel Correa as a frontman has helped Diego Simeone, the Argentine scoring three goals in his first two La Liga outings this season.

Atleti did have a deal in place to sign Rafa Mir, but they decided to walk away and the Spaniard went on to join Sevilla.

They did that in order to focus on other targets, and it seems Matheus Cunha is their man.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atleti are closing in on a deal for the Hertha Berlin striker.

Atletico Madrid are now closing on Matheus Cunha with Hertha Berlin after three days negotiations, also with many clubs trying to hijack the deal. Deal at final stages and set to be completed. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti #transfers Paperworks to be prepared in the next hours. Here we go soon. https://t.co/2cg9qCRSOz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

It’s reported there have been three days of negotiations and plenty of interest from elsewhere, but Simeone’s men are now in the final stages of the deal with paperwork being prepared.

Cunha, who won a gold medal with Brazil in this summer’s Olympics, has scored 12 in 38 league appearance for Hertha since arriving last year.

He is valued at €30million by Transfermarkt.