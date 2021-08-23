Tottenham tracking Spain star Adama Traore

Premier League giants Tottenham could make a late move for Spanish international Adama Traore.

The Spanish international has been consistently linked with a move away from Wolves before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Traore is rumoured to be unsettled at Molineux following the exit of Nuno Santo and the former Valencia boss now wants to bring him to North London.

According to reports from the Daily Telegraph, Spurs are prepared to offer £40m for the ex La Masia academy graduate, with Wolves willing to negotiate.

Santo’s budget in the final days of the transfer window will be dictated by the future of Harry Kane amid growing speculation over his next move.

Manchester City are willing to pay Spurs’ £140m asking price but chairman Daniel Levy is willing to keep the England captain for at least more season with time running out to sign a replacement.

Traore is expected to be included in Luis Enrique’s squad for September’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers with La Roja facing a triple header of games next month.