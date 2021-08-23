Diego Simeone has made a frank admission following Atletico Madrid’s narrow win over Elche.

Angel Correa proved the difference for Atletico as they made it two wins from two with a 1-0 home victory over Elche.

Elche defended well at the Wanda Metropolitano, but a mistake from Kiko Casilla in goal allowed Atleti the chance to score the winner and only goal of the game.

It has been common knowledge across this summer that Atleti need another striker with Correa out of position – although performing excellently – and Luis Suarez ageing.

But they are yet to land a frontman, deciding to walk away from a deal for Rafa Mir, with Sevilla stepping in their place.

Eight days remain in the transfer window, however, and Simeone has made it clear Los Rojiblancos will be searching for a striker between now and then.

“When we prepare a squad, it’s important to have two players per place and it’s evident we need a player,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“We will look where we can to get one, and if one doesn’t arrive, we will find a solution.”

Atletico have been linked with a move for Fiorentina striker Dušan Vlahović, but they are yet to make a breakthrough in negotiations.